We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.82. 1,286,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $448.36. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

