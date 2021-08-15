We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 5,162 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $49,452,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,644 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $11,079,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46,025.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 94,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.07. 1,654,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $129.10.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

