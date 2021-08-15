We Are One Seven LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 467.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

JEPI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $62.19. 505,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,987. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88.

