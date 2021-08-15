We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $283.64. The stock had a trading volume of 765,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

