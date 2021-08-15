We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,257,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.12. 787,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $162.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

