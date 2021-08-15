We Are One Seven LLC Sells 14,518 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after acquiring an additional 854,403 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after purchasing an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 446,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,113,000 after buying an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 88,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.08. 17,776,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,673,270. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

