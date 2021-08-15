We Are One Seven LLC Sells 6,294 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.10. 4,000,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,423,072. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53.

