We Are One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 69,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 118.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 108,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,553. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11.

