Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 28,612 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

