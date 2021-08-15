Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $288.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $290.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

