Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,385 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $1,992,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $190.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $191.47. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

