Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,379,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $245.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $249.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

