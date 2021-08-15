Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Snap by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 80,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $4,280,055.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,067,357 shares in the company, valued at $56,559,247.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,421,982 shares of company stock valued at $448,443,533.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.