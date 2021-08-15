Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

