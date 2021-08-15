Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,275,000 after purchasing an additional 201,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.41.

