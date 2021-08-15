Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

