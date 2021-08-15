Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $178.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $180.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

