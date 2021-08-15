Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $293.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

