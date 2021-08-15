Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $318.35 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.60 and a fifty-two week high of $323.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

