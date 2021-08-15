Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

