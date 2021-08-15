Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 244.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

