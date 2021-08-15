Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $107.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

