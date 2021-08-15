Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,320 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

