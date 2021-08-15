Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 439 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $363.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.