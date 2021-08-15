Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 6,466 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

