Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

