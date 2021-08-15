Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

