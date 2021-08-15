Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,775 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 97.6% during the first quarter. Himension Fund now owns 426,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $144.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.74. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

