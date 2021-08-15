Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $324.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

