WELL (WELL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $855,867.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. WELL has a market cap of $77.50 million and approximately $855,867.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00865914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00108434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044447 BTC.

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

