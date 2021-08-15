Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The stock has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

