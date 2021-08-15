Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

