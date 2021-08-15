Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

