Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 345 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $544.64. 604,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $546.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.