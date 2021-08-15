WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires Shares of 111,940 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,940 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.44. 2,323,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

