WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 2.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

