WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $544.64. 604,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $546.60. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.