WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 2.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.