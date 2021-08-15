WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BLK stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $916.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,555. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $922.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $880.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

