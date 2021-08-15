WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

