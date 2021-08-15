WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

