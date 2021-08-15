WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

