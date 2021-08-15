Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

WAL stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.81. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.