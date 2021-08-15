Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,525 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.