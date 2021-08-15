Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 61.9% in July

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. 14,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

