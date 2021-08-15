Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HYI stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
