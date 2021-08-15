Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
