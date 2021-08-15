Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 105.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

