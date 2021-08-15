Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the July 15th total of 117,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of WHG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.17. 26,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 million, a P/E ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.