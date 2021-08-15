WeTrust (TRST) Price Up 17.6% This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $842,504.92 and approximately $11.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00869752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00104306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043979 BTC.

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

