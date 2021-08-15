WHALE Market Cap Tops $72.32 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $11.53 or 0.00025204 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $72.32 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00129231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00153772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,921.88 or 1.00377017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00874917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.30 or 0.07021511 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

